EUTIN, Germany (AP) — It's timber over Tinder in a forest in northern Germany where the Bridegroom's Oak has connected lovers for more than a century.

Known as "Bräutigamseiche" in German, the Bridegroom's Oak has a famous knothole that's been used as a mailbox since 1892. It even has its own postal code in the Dodau Forest some 250 kilometers (155 miles) north of Berlin.

Mail carriers from the German postal service act as Cupid, delivering 50 to 60 letters to the knothole each month. They must climb a ladder to reach the arboreal mailbox about 3 meters (10 feet) up the 25-meter (82-foot) -tall tree that's more than 500 years old.