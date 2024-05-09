Nation & World News

TikTok to start labeling AI-generated content as technology becomes more universal

TikTok says it’s going to start automatically labeling content that’s made by artificial intelligence when it’s uploaded from certain platforms
FILE - The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok will begin labeling content created using artificial intelligence when it's uploaded from certain platforms. TikTok says its efforts are an attempt to combat misinformation from being spread on its social media platform. The announcement came on ABC's “Good Morning America” on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. TikTok will begin labeling content created using artificial intelligence when it's uploaded from certain platforms. TikTok says its efforts are an attempt to combat misinformation from being spread on its social media platform. The announcement came on ABC's “Good Morning America” on Thursday, May 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
52 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok will begin labeling content created using artificial intelligence when it's uploaded from certain platforms.

TikTok says its efforts are an attempt to combat misinformation from being spread on its social media platform.

The announcement came on ABC's “Good Morning America” on Thursday.

“Our users and our creators are so excited about AI and what it can do for their creativity and their ability to connect with audiences.” Adam Presser, TikTok’s Head of Operations & Trust and Safety told ABC News. “And at the same time, we want to make sure that people have that ability to understand what fact is and what is fiction.”

TikTok's policy in the past has been to encourage users to label content that has been generated or significantly edited by AI. It also requires users to label all AI-generated content where it contains realistic images, audio, and video.

Editors' Picks

Tornado watch covers all of North GA as 2nd wave of severe storms approaches13m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

After disastrous 2023, a ‘bumper’ crop of Georgia peaches is coming

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Invest Atlanta quizzed on dearth of grocery stores
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election board proposes an ‘inquiry’ before certifying results
42m ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election board proposes an ‘inquiry’ before certifying results
42m ago

End of hospital COVID data reporting to CDC: What it means for public health
The Latest

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark set for Indiana's preseason home debut. Fever to open arena's 3rd deck vs...
7m ago
Attorney, family of Black airman fatally shot by Florida deputies want a transparent...
10m ago
First shipment of aid to the US-built floating pier in Gaza departs from Cyprus
12m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend: Mother’s Day, Beltline Lantern Parade
2h ago
Glamour knows no age: Atlanta fashion show brings seniors to the runway
Court of Appeals to review DA removal ruling in Trump Georgia election case