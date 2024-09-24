TikTok removes Russian state media accounts for 'covert influence operations' ahead of US election

TikTok has removed accounts associated with Russian state media for engaging in “covert influence operations” ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The short-form video sharing company said Monday the changes affect accounts associated with TV-Novosti — the parent organization of the Russian state media RT — and Rossiya Segodnya, the entity behind Kremlin news agencies RIA Novosti and Sputnik.

The U.S. Department of Justice has said that Moscow remains the primary threat to elections even as a hack by Iran this year has also targeted the presidential campaigns of both political parties. U.S. officials in recent months have used criminal charges, sanctions and public advisories to detail actions taken by foreign adversaries to influence the election, including an indictment targeting a covert Russian effort to spread pro-Russia content to U.S. audiences.