TikTok needs to do more to comply with Europe's new digital rules, official says

A top European Union official says TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new digital rules designed to keep users safe online

LONDON (AP) — TikTok needs to do more to get ready for new European Union digital rules designed to keep users safe online, a top official said Tuesday.

The results of a “stress test” that the popular video-sharing platform carried out at its Dublin office showed that “more work is needed to be fully ready” for when the Digital Services Act takes effect next month, European Commissioner Thierry Breton said in a statement.

Breton, who oversees the 27-nation bloc's digital policy, tweeted a silent video of himself discussing the results by video call with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

“TikTok is fully committed to implementing the DSA and enhancing transparency and accountability,” said Caroline Greer, TikTok’s Brussels-based public policy official. “We welcome these opportunities to be open about our efforts and look forward to continuing to engage with the EU Commission.”

The world's biggest online platforms will have to comply with the DSA's sweeping new standards when they kick in on Aug. 25. The law will force companies to crack down on hate speech, disinformation and other harmful and illegal material on their sites. It has helped make Brussels a trailblazer in the growing global movement to clamp down on tech giants.

To help companies prepare, EU officials have offered the stress tests to gauge their readiness. Last month, Twitter carried out the first one at its San Francisco headquarters, where Breton said its "work needs to continue."

Breton said TikTok's test covered child protection, recommender systems, content moderation, illegal content, data access and transparency. He noted that TikTok is making “organizational improvements,” such as changes to its content recommendation systems and more transparency.

