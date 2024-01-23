TikTok is laying off dozens of workers as the tech industry continues to shed jobs in the new year

TikTok is laying off dozens of workers in its advertising and sales unit, becoming the latest tech company to trim roles in the new year.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed Tuesday that the social media platform is cutting 60 jobs. The company did not provide a reason for the layoffs. It said impacted workers can apply to other open positions at TikTok, which currently has more than 120 similar job listings.

TikTok is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance and has more than 150 million users in the U.S. The social media platform is known for short-form video content popular among Gen Z and younger users. In September, it also launched an e-commerce arm and marketplace that allows merchants to sell products on its platform.