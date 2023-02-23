X
Dark Mode Toggle

TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KELVIN CHAN, Associated Press
19 minutes ago
The European Union’s executive branch has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure

LONDON (AP) — The European Union's executive branch said Thursday that it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app.

In a first for the European Commission, its Corporate Management Board suspended the use of TikTok on devices issued to staff or personal devices that staff use for work.

TikTok faces intensifying scrutiny from Europe and the U.S. over security and data privacy amid worries that the hugely popular app could be used to promote pro-Beijing views or sweep up users' information. It comes as China and the West are locked in a wider tug of war over technology ranging from spy balloons to computer chips.

The EU's action follows similar moves in the U.S., where more than half of the states and Congress have banned TikTok from official government devices.

"The reason why this decision has been taken is to ... increase the commission's cybersecurity," commission spokesperson Sonya Gospodinova said at a press briefing in Brussels. “Also, the measure aims to protect the commission against cybersecurity threats and actions which may be exploited for cyberattacks against the corporate environment of the commission.”

TikTok didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

Commission spokespeople declined to say whether something specific triggered the suspension or what’s needed to get it lifted.

Staffers would be required to delete TikTok from private devices that they use for professional business by March 15, EU representatives said, but did not provide any details on how that would be enforced.

In Norway, which is not a member of the 27-nation EU, the justice minister was forced to apologize this month for failing to disclose that she had installed TikTok on her government-issued phone.

TikTok also has come under pressure from the EU to comply with upcoming new digital regulations aimed at getting big online platforms to clean up toxic and illegal content along with the bloc's strict data privacy rules.

The company has said it plans to open two more European data centers to allay data privacy fears.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Kemp moves to take command of GOP, leaving state party behind2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia linebacker arrested on reckless driving, racing charges
10h ago

Credit: AP

John Collins: Hawks need better accountability among each other
16h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp heading to Texas for national donor retreat
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp heading to Texas for national donor retreat
1h ago

Credit: SCREENSHOT

Mass resignations leave DeKalb ethics board in limbo again
20h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Buttigieg visits East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment site
3m ago
German energy boss warns: Don't let guard down on gas supply
6m ago
New drone footage shows scale of Bakhmut's destruction
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Judge rules against Justice Department over communications in Georgia voting lawsuit
19h ago
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Mercer partner on rural healthcare for children
2h ago
A day in Jimmy Carter’s hometown of Plains - A special Politically Georgia podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top