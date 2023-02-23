TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity

TikTok didn't respond immediately to a request for comment.

Commission spokespeople declined to say whether something specific triggered the suspension or what’s needed to get it lifted.

Staffers would be required to delete TikTok from private devices that they use for professional business by March 15, EU representatives said, but did not provide any details on how that would be enforced.

In Norway, which is not a member of the 27-nation EU, the justice minister was forced to apologize this month for failing to disclose that she had installed TikTok on her government-issued phone.

TikTok also has come under pressure from the EU to comply with upcoming new digital regulations aimed at getting big online platforms to clean up toxic and illegal content along with the bloc's strict data privacy rules.

The company has said it plans to open two more European data centers to allay data privacy fears.