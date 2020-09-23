TikTok asks judge to block Trump's ban as deadline looms

One editorial in the state-owned China Daily on Wednesday called the deal a "dirty and underhanded trick."

In its filing in federal court in the District of Columbia, TikTok said Trump's Aug. 6 executive order is unlawful. So are resulting Commerce Department prohibitions that aim to kick TikTok out of U.S. app stores and, in November, essentially shut it down in the U.S., it claimed.

The Chinese firm said the president doesn't have the authority to take these actions under the national-security law he cited; that the ban violates TikTok's First Amendment speech rights and Fifth Amendment due-process rights; and that there's no authority for the restrictions because they are not based on a national emergency.

Representatives for the Commerce Department and Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Trump administration in August also began a process to ban Chinese-owned messaging app WeChat. Restrictions that would effectively have made the app impossible to use were set to go into effect Sunday. Over the weekend, a federal judge in California approved a request from a group of U.S. WeChat users to delay those restrictions. She said the government's actions would affect users' First Amendment rights.