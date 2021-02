Tigray opposition parties assert 50,000-plus civilian deaths

The opposition parties assert that the hunger is man-made as cattle have been killed and raided, crops burned and homes looted and destroyed. The statement was signed by the Tigray Independence Party, the National Congress of Great Tigray and Salsay Weyane Tigray.

Their statement accuses Ethiopia's government of "using hunger as a weapon to subdue Tigray since it has been obstructing international efforts for humanitarian assistance." Ethiopia's government, however, has asserted that aid is being delivered and nearly 1.5 million people have been reached.

The United Nations and others have pressed for more humanitarian access and a solution to a complicated system of clearances with a variety of authorities, including ones on the ground.

“In 40 years (as) a humanitarian, I’ve rarely seen an aid response so impeded," the head of the Norwegian Refugee Council, Jan Egeland, tweeted on Monday.

U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi after a visit to Tigray told reporters on Monday that the situation is “extremely grave.” He said his team had heard a “very strong appeal” from appointed authorities in Tigray and Ethiopian ministries for more international help, and he pointed out that the U.N. works in “northern Syria, in Yemen, in areas of high insecurity."

The Tigray region hosted 96,000 refugees from Eritrea before the fighting, and Grandi said he had spoken to some who were caught in the crossfire and then resorted to “eating leaves” after being cut off from support for several weeks. Others were forcibly returned to Eritrea by Eritrean forces, he said. It was not clear how many.

Two of the refugees’ four camps remain inaccessible, and “most likely there is no refugee presence here anymore,” he said. Citing satellite imagery, the U.K.-based DX Open Network nonprofit this week reported further destruction at the Hitsats and Shimelba camps in recent weeks by unnamed armed groups, with humanitarian facilities among those targeted.

Up to 20,000 of the refugees have been “dispersed” into areas where humanitarian workers don’t have access, Grandi said.

The U.N. refugee chief also called for an independent, transparent investigation into alleged abuses. “The situation is very complex,” he said. “There has been a lot of crossfire, a lot of violations on all sides,” including Tigray-allied fighters.

Pressure continued Tuesday as Germany said Chancellor Angela Merkel in a phone call with Abiy “underscored the significance of a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Tigray region and of humanitarian supplies to the people affected." Merkel added that “humanitarian aid organizations and media must be granted free access."

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres underlined the need for “urgent steps to alleviate the humanitarian situation and extend the necessary protections to those at risk," U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Guterres welcomed Ethiopia's “positive engagement" during recent visits by Grandi, U.N. security and safety chief Gilles Michaud and World Food Program Executive Director David Beasley, Dujarric said. They were undertaken to spur “sustained, impartial and unimpeded humanitarian access" to Tigray and to refugees and internally displaced people, he said.

Associated Press writer Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2020, file photo, refugees who fled the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region arrive with their furniture and donkey on the banks of the Tekeze River on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in Hamdayet, eastern Sudan. Huge unknowns persist in the deadly conflict, but details of the involvement of neighboring Eritrea, one of the world's most secretive countries, are emerging through witness accounts by survivors and others. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File) Credit: Nariman El-Mofty Credit: Nariman El-Mofty

Map locates key cities in Ethiopia's Tigray region. Millions of Tigray residents, still largely cut off from the world, live in fear of Eritrean soldiers.