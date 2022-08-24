ajc logo
Tigray forces allege 'large-scale' Ethiopia offensive

FILE - Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

FILE - Ethiopian government soldiers ride in the back of a truck on a road near Agula, north of Mekele, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. Authorities in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region alleged Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022 that Ethiopia's military launched a "large-scale" offensive for the first time in a year, while Ethiopia's military spokesman did not immediately respond to questions. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

By CARA ANNA, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Authorities in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region alleged Wednesday that Ethiopia’s military launched a “large-scale” offensive for the first time in a year, which would be a significant setback to mediation efforts and humanitarian work to feed millions of people starved of food and other necessities.

The claim by Tigray’s military command after months of military regrouping and a warning this week by Ethiopia’s military against any reporting of troop movements in media and on social media.

The Tigray conflict erupted in November 2020, killing thousands of people, and calmed in recent months amid slow-moving mediation efforts. But last week, the spokeswoman for Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed asserted to journalists that Tigray authorities were “refusing to accept peace talks.”

The Tigray military command's statement Wednesday said: “Ethiopian forces, along with Amhara special forces and Amhara militias, have started a large-scale attack around 5:00 a.m. in the direction of Alamata, southern Tigray.”

Tigray forces spokesman Getachew Reda tweeted that the offensive followed a “week-long provocation” by forces in the neighboring Amhara region.

Ethiopian military spokesman Getnet Adane did not respond to questions. In a tweet, Ethiopia's ambassador to the United Arab Emirates alleged it was the Tigray forces that launched an offensive.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, Ethiopia's army rejected allegations of a military buildup or attacks and claimed the Tigray forces were “engaged in pre-conflict noise.” The post warned against spreading “secrets of the army.”

Ethiopia’s government has said it’s ready for talks but insists the African Union must lead mediation efforts. Tigray authorities have criticized the continental body's efforts and urgently sought the resumption of basic services that have been largely cut off since the war began.

Humanitarian aid began flowing to Tigray in recent months, but a new report by the World Food Program last week said that with little fuel allowed into the region, “this is yet to translate into increased humanitarian assistance.” The U.N. agency's report said the region's “rates of malnutrition have skyrocketed,” with 29% of children malnourished and 2.4 million people severely food insecure.

FILE - An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. Ethiopia's government on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is criticizing as "unethical" the statement by the World Health Organization's director-general that the crisis in the country's Tigray region is "the worst disaster on Earth" and his assertion that the lack of attention from global leaders may be due to Tigrayans' skin color. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - An Ethiopian woman argues with others over the allocation of yellow split peas after it was distributed by the Relief Society of Tigray in the town of Agula, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia on May 8, 2021. Ethiopia's government on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is criticizing as "unethical" the statement by the World Health Organization's director-general that the crisis in the country's Tigray region is "the worst disaster on Earth" and his assertion that the lack of attention from global leaders may be due to Tigrayans' skin color. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: Ben Curtis

Credit: Ben Curtis

FILE - A worker walks next to a pile of sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions in a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Semera, the regional capital for the Afar region, in Ethiopia on Feb. 21, 2022. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - A worker walks next to a pile of sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions in a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Semera, the regional capital for the Afar region, in Ethiopia on Feb. 21, 2022. Ethiopia's government on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is criticizing as "unethical" the statement by the World Health Organization's director-general that the crisis in the country's Tigray region is "the worst disaster on Earth" and his assertion that the lack of attention from global leaders may be due to Tigrayans' skin color. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

FILE - A worker walks next to a pile of sacks of food earmarked for the Tigray and Afar regions in a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Semera, the regional capital for the Afar region, in Ethiopia on Feb. 21, 2022. Ethiopia's government on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 is criticizing as "unethical" the statement by the World Health Organization's director-general that the crisis in the country's Tigray region is "the worst disaster on Earth" and his assertion that the lack of attention from global leaders may be due to Tigrayans' skin color. (AP Photo, File)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

