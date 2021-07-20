ajc logo
X

Tigers' Turnbull getting Tommy John surgery; threw May no-no

National & World News
By DAVE HOGG, Associated Press
1 hour ago
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of this year

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull will undergo Tommy John surgery and miss the rest of the 2021 season and most or all of 2022, the team announced Tuesday.

Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on May 18, was 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine starts this season. He last pitched on June 4, then went on the injured list with a strained forearm.

The 28-year-old righty went 3-17 in 2019 as Detroit lost 114 games, but came back last season with a 4-4 record and 3.97 ERA in 11 starts.

“He's been seeing an array of doctors and getting options,” Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said. “It wasn't an abrupt injury, but he had some chronic damage from an earlier injury. Spencer came to the conclusion that it was in his best interest, and quite frankly in our best interest, to have it done now.”

Turnbull will have surgery later this month in his home state of Alabama.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
Softball gets delayed Tokyo Olympics underway in Fukushima
2
3 GOP House members lose appeals over $500 mask fines
3
Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall
4
Oakland OKs terms for $12B ballpark but A's aren't happy
5
Protests erupt in India's Parliament over spyware scandal
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top