Tigers' Turnbull getting Tommy John surgery; threw May no-no

Turnbull, who threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners on May 18, was 4-2 with a 2.88 ERA in nine starts this season. He last pitched on June 4, then went on the injured list with a strained forearm.

The 28-year-old righty went 3-17 in 2019 as Detroit lost 114 games, but came back last season with a 4-4 record and 3.97 ERA in 11 starts.