Tigers star Cabrera hits 499th homer, connects vs Orioles

Cabrera connected off Matt Harvey to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and Cabrera gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. He also had two singles earlier in the game.

The Detroit slugger has 12 home runs on the season. He hadn't gone deep since Aug. 3. The Tigers have one more game on this road trip, although it's a day game Thursday that Cabrera may sit out.