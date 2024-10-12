Nation & World News

Tigers hope Carpenter can come off bench in ALDS Game 5 while dealing with hamstring injury

The Detroit Tigers are hoping slugger Kerry Carpenter can come off the bench in Saturday’s decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland despite dealing with a hamstring injury
Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter reacts after scoring in the sixth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter reacts after scoring in the sixth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
47 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Detroit Tigers are hoping slugger Kerry Carpenter can come off the bench in Saturday's decisive Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland despite dealing with a hamstring injury.

Carpenter got injured while running the bases in Game 4 on Thursday night.

The quick turnaround — and MLB's decision to move the starting time up seven hours, citing a chance of inclement weather — didn't give him much recovery time.

But manager A.J. Hinch said Carpenter took batting practice Friday and was feeling better. Hinch said Carpenter will go through a full pregame workout before the team makes a decision on whether he can play.

“He's sore and he’s dealing with some discomfort and not feeling 100%, but he’s also feeling some adrenaline for Game 5 in the ALDS," Hinch said. "So that’s a good counter to not feeling at your best, and hopefully that adrenaline and that excitement will override the issues that he’s dealing with.

“He was happy with how he hit. I was happy with how he hit. Our hitting guys felt like he was taking full swings. And this morning when he woke up, he was on the early bus and was in great spirits. So when I saw the big smile, I got more and more optimistic that we were going to get good news.”

Carpenter came in as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning of Game 2, and in his second at-bat hit a three-run homer in the ninth off Cleveland All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase as the Tigers won 3-0 to even the series.

The Tigers need Carpenter’s power. He had 18 homers this season despite playing in just 87 games because of a lower back stress fracture that sidelined him from May 26 to Aug. 13.

With the Guardians starting left-hander Matthew Boyd for Game 5, Carpenter, who bats from the left, probably wouldn't have started anyway. He was on the bench for most of Game 2 before coming in as a pinch-hitter in the eighth.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter, left, scores in front of Cleveland Guardians catcher Bo Naylor in the sixth inning during Game 4 of a baseball American League Division Series, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detroit Tigers' Kerry Carpenter runs the bases with a three-run home run in the ninth inning during Game 2 of baseball's AL Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Carpenter's 3-run homer off Clase sends gritty Tigers to 3-0 win over Guardians in Game 2...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tigers blank Guardians 3-0 in ALDS with clutch hitting and strong pitching, taking 2-1...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Lane Thomas hits 3-run homer, Cleveland's bullpen torments Tigers as Guardians win ALDS...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Tigers tap Keider Montero to open ALDS Game 3, with manager A.J. Hinch seeking more...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Holding a Super Bowl outside the US is a possibility, NFL Commissioner Goodell says5m ago
Data shows migrants aren’t taking jobs from Black or Hispanic people, despite what Trump...9m ago
Powerful storm knocks out power to 1.6 million in Brazil's largest city16m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Hendren

Why did Atlanta water crisis drag on? These failing parts went undetected
Conyers smoke plume has faded, but clouds of ‘fear and anxiety’ remain
TORPY: Yes, you can go home. But it might not be the same