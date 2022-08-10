BreakingNews
Hartsfield-Jackson’s long-awaited hotel project canceled by developer
ajc logo
X

Tigers GM Al Avila fired after 7 years, no playoffs

FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 file photo, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila watches batting practice during a spring training baseball workout in Lakeland, Fla. The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 file photo, Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila watches batting practice during a spring training baseball workout in Lakeland, Fla. The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

National & World News
By LARRY LAGE, Associated Press
Updated 21 minutes ago
The Detroit Tigers have fired general manager Al Avila, ending a seven-year tenure with no playoff appearances

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year tenure without a playoff appearance.

“I wish the results would have been better this season,” Avila said in a statement released by the team. “But know there is a lot to look forward to in the coming years."

Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move with his team mired in another disappointing season. Detroit entered Wednesday at 43-68, last in the AL Central.

“I want to reestablish our momentum and progress towards building a winning team and I am driven to find a talented executive to help us do that,” Ilitch said in a statement before meeting with reporters as the team prepared to host Cleveland.

Ilitch invested millions in the offseason in an attempt to return his team to contention. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day leadership role.

Avila was promoted to general manager on Aug. 4, 2015, after serving as Dave Dombrowski's assistant.

Avila's chance to lead the team coincided with a rebuilding process that prevented him from making short-term moves to win.

The Tigers lost, a lot, and Avila attempted to lead a turnaround by drafting and developing players. The results haven't been what the team hoped for, and now he's out of a job.

Avila finally got the freedom to spend money this past offseason, but his two biggest investments haven't panned out.

Javier Báez, signed to a $140 million contract to address a desperate need at shortstop, has struggled in the field and at the plate. Earlier in the offseason, Avila gave Eduardo Rodríguez a $77 million, five-year contract, but the left-hander went on the restricted list due to personal matters in June and hasn't worked his way back to Detroit.

Detroit seemed to be poised for a breakthrough after winning 77 games in 2021, its best record since 2016, which was its only winning season under Avila.

The Cuban-born Avila has more than three decades of experience in baseball. He was Dombrowski's assistant with the Marlins, whom he helped sign Miguel Cabrera when he was 16. Avila worked with the Pittsburgh Pirates as a special assistant in 2002 before rejoining Dombrowski in Detroit.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Editors' Picks
Oregon has been working on Georgia ‘since Day 1’4h ago
Five (more) things we’ve learned about the Oregon Ducks
23h ago
Jason Heyward’s career takes another abrupt turn
3h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
9h ago
Braves’ minor-league teams, including Gwinnett, are being sold – again
9h ago
Braves call up top prospect Vaughn Grissom
5h ago
The Latest
Trump says he took the Fifth in New York civil investigation
7m ago
Sen. Graham fights subpoena in Georgia election probe
8m ago
Travelers are starting to get a break from higher airfares
13m ago
Featured
A Texas developer’s more detailed plan for the proposed $500 million redevelopment of North Point Mall into mixed-use was met with approval from the Alpharetta Planning Commission Thursday.

Credit: News Chopper 2 / WSB-TV

North Point Mall redevelopment plan gets preliminary approval
A guide to Atlanta’s NPU system
2h ago
5 things to know about a new website that compares Georgia colleges
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top