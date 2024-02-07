Tiger Woods makes it official: His 2024 debut will come next week at Riviera

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tiger Woods confirmed Wednesday he will make his first PGA Tour start since the Masters at the Genesis Invitational next week at Riviera, a tournament he hosts.

Woods posted on social media that he was "excited to be a playing host" when the PGA Tour's next signature event with a $20 million purse starts on Feb. 15.

Woods also teased about his announcement Monday of new apparel now that he has ended a relationship with Nike that dated to 1996 when he turned pro. "The vision remains the same," he wrote.