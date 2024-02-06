Tiger King's Carole Baskin asks Florida Supreme Court to review defamation lawsuit ruling

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Carole Baskin, who became a pop culture sensation due to Netflix's docuseries "Tiger King," has asked the Florida Supreme Court to review an appellate court's ruling that said she isn't protected from a defamation lawsuit brought by a former assistant.

Baskin last week asked the high court to reconsider its earlier denial of her appeal in the defamation case brought by Anne McQueen, a former assistant to her missing husband. A provision of the Florida Constitution and the U.S. Constitution conflicts with the appellate court's ruling, Baskin said in her filing with the Florida Supreme Court.

The lawsuit said that Baskin defamed McQueen by posting video diary entries on YouTube and on a website in 2020, claiming McQueen embezzled money from her and her then-husband, who disappeared under mysterious circumstances more than two decades ago.