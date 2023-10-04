BreakingNews
Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina is the leader of the House, at least for now

‘Tiger King’ animal trainer 'Doc' Antle gets suspended sentence for wildlife trafficking in Virginia

Virginia's attorney general says an animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series “Tiger King” has received a suspended two-year sentence after being convicted of wildlife trafficking

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
49 minutes ago
X

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — An animal trainer featured in the popular Netflix series "Tiger King" has received a suspended two-year sentence after being convicted of wildlife trafficking in Virginia, the state attorney general's office announced.

Bhagavan “Doc” Antle also was banned from owning and dealing in exotic wild animals in the state for five years, Attorney General Jason Miyares said Tuesday in a statement.

Antle was accused of illegally buying endangered lion cubs in Frederick County, Virginia, for display and profit at his South Carolina zoo. A jury convicted him in June of two felony counts each of wildlife trafficking and conspiring to wildlife traffic. He had faced up to 20 years in prison.

Antle, who owns the Myrtle Beach Safari, appeared in “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness,” a Netflix documentary miniseries that focused on tiger breeders.

Prosecutors said Myrtle Beach Safari’s lucrative petting zoo motivated Antle to maintain a steady supply of immature lion cubs and that there were illegal cub exchanges in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Miyares said the prosecution of the case sends a clear message.

“In Virginia, we uphold the rule of law without exception, whether dealing with violent repeat offenders, big pharma, fraudsters and scammers, or wildlife traffickers,” he said.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Savannah’s port files plans for huge expansion. This time on an island4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

PATRICIA MURPHY
OPINION: Your kindergartner just had an active shooter drill. Thank a Georgia lawmaker.
5h ago

Credit: Special

Atlanta payment processing startup raises nearly $12 million
1h ago

Ga. Department of Public Safety has a new semi. But it likely won’t pull you over
4h ago

Ga. Department of Public Safety has a new semi. But it likely won’t pull you over
4h ago

Credit: AP

Another option for COVID-19 vaccinations approved
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The 2024 Tony Awards set June 16 ceremony with a new location at Lincoln Center
5m ago
UK prime minister wants to raise the legal age to buy cigarettes in England so eventually...
18m ago
Thousands of US health care workers go on strike in multiple states over wages and staff...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Most cell phones in the U.S. will get an alert on Wednesday. What you need to know
Sign up to watch a live recording of Braves Report podcast
3h ago
Need a COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia? New option available now
7h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top