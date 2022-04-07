ajc logo
X

Tiger at the Masters: A hole-by-hole look at his return

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

National & World News
Updated 16 minutes ago
Tiger Woods is playing the first round of the Masters on Thursday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods played the first round of the Masters on Thursday:

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.

No. 3, 350 yards, par 4: Iron off the tee to left-center of fairway. Wedge just short of green. Used putter from just beyond fringe, left short of hole. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 6th.

No. 4, 240 yards, par 3: Tee shot to front of green. Two putts from 40 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 5, 495 yards, par 4: Driver to fairway. Approach to 15 feet. Birdie putt lipped out. Tap-in. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 7th.

No. 6, 180 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 2 feet. Tap-in. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 2nd.

No. 7, 450 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to pine straw past the right side of fairway. Punch out short of green. Chip to about a foot. Tap-in. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 3rd.

___

More AP Masters coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods waits to play on the second fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Tiger Woods waits to play on the second fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods waits to play on the second fairway during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Credit: Charlie Riedel

Credit: Charlie Riedel

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods wipes his brow on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Tiger Woods wipes his brow on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods wipes his brow on the first hole during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods chips to the second green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Tiger Woods chips to the second green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

caption arrowCaption
Tiger Woods chips to the second green during the first round at the Masters golf tournament on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: David J. Phillip

Editors' Picks
The Latest
2 more Black coaches sue NFL alleging racial discrimination
4m ago
Atrocities spur NATO nations to send more weapons to Ukraine
4m ago
Biden, Putin children open targets in sanctions over Ukraine
4m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top