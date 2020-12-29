Tide's DeVonta Smith the 1st WR to win AP Player of the Year

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence finished third with nine first-place votes and 49 points and Florida quarterback Kyle Trask was fourth with three first-place votes and 44 points.

Smith, Jones, Lawrence and Trask are the Heisman Trophy finalists. The trophy will be presented Jan. 5.

The AP player of the year has gone to the Heisman winner 17 of 22 times previously. The two most recent times when the AP player of the year and the Heisman went to different players involved Alabama's Heisman winners.

In 2009, Crimson Tide running back Mark Ingram won the Heisman in one of the closest votes in the history of the award, but Nebraska defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh was AP player of the year.

Derrick Henry won the 2015 Heisman for the Tide, but Stanford's Christian McCaffrey was AP player of the year.

Like the Heisman, quarterbacks have dominated the AP player of the year, with 17 QBs winning the award, along with four running backs.

Smith, who is trying to become the first receiver to win the Heisman since 1991, has 98 catches for 1,511 yards and has scored 19 touchdowns.

___

AP Player Of The Year Voting

DeVonta Smith, Alabama - 114 (26 first-place votes)

Mac Jones, Alabama - 67 (9).

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson - 49 (9).

Kyle Trask, Florida - 44 (3).

Kyle Pitts, Florida - 5.

Travis Etienne, Clemson - 3 (1).

Javonte Williams, North Carolina - 3 (1).

Zach Wilson, BYU - 3.

Najee Harris, Alabama - 2.

Ian Book, Notre Dame - 2.

Zaven Collins, Tulsa - 1.

Breece Hall, Iowa State - 1.

___

___

FILE - Alabama's DeVonta Smith (6) reacts after his third-quarter touchdown reception against Mississippi during an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala., in this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo.

FILE - Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) catches a pass as Auburn linebacker Chandler Wooten (31) tries to tackle him during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala., in this Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, file photo.

Alabama's DeVonta Smith reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Columbia, S.C.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Southern Miss, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama's DeVonta Smith speaks with the media after an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

FILE - In this Dec. 5, 2020, file photo, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La.

FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2020, file photo, Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) throws a pass against LSU during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla.