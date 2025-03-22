Ticketing platform StubHub plans to become a public company with initial stock offering

NEW YORK (AP) — StubHub, the events ticketing platform, has filed for an initial public offering of its common stock.

The online marketplace where users can buy and resell tickets to sports, concerts, theater and other live entertainment events said Friday that it had applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STUB."

Paperwork filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission did not disclose the number of shares or an expected price range.