Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrates 88th birthday

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By ASHWINI BHATIA – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X
The Dalai Lama, the Tibetan spiritual leader, is celebrating his 88th birthday at his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamsala

DHARMSALA, India (AP) — The Dalai Lama celebrated his 88th birthday on Thursday, as hundreds of his supporters and exiled Tibetans thronged his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamsala.

Artists played traditional welcome tunes as the Tibetan spiritual leader arrived in his open mobile van to preside over the celebrations in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang Temple, which was festooned with Tibetan and Buddhist flags and portraits.

“We are celebrating my 88th birthday but look at me, I look barely 50,” the Dalai Lama said, smiling.

He has made the hillside town of Dharmsala his headquarters since fleeing from Tibet after a failed uprising against Chinese rule in 1959. India considers Tibet to be part of China, though it hosts Tibetan exiles.

The Dalai Lama denies being a separatist and says he only advocates substantial autonomy and protection of Tibet’s native Buddhist culture.

In April, the Dalai Lama faced widespread criticism after a video circulated online showed him kissing a young boy on the lips and saying “suck my tongue.” The footage triggered a backlash online with social media users condemning his behavior as inappropriate.

The Dalai Lama later apologized in a statement posted on his official website. It said he regretted the incident and wished to “apologize to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

‘Senseless act’: 2-year-old paralyzed from waist down after DeKalb shooting12h ago

Atlanta ‘mastermind’ behind $10M Amazon fraud gets 16-year prison sentence
9h ago

Credit: Ben Margot/AP

Lin Wood, outspoken Trump defender and libel lawyer, gives up law license
10h ago

Changes to test for U.S. citizenship coming | Can you pass this quiz?
13h ago

Changes to test for U.S. citizenship coming | Can you pass this quiz?
13h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Mother of girl found decaying in DeKalb closet released from hospital, jailed
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Russian missile attack on Lviv, Ukraine, kills 4 people and wounds more
13m ago
Australian government distances itself from Donald Trump Jr.'s postponed tour
15m ago
For the third day in a row, the Earth's average temperature remained at a record high
19m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia ranked as a top state for early voting turnout
19h ago
Check your results from the AJC Peachtree Road Race
20h ago
Georgia Trump investigation: We’re still waiting. Listen to the ‘Breakdown’ podcast
21h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top