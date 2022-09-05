Tiafoe ends Nadal's 22-match Slam streak in US Open 4th Rd

“Well done for him,” Nadal said. “He was better than me.”

This surprise came a day after one of Tiafoe's pals, Nick Kyrgios, eliminated No. 1 seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev.

Nadal won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June. Then he made it to the semifinals at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from that tournament because of a torn abdominal muscle; that does not go into the books as a loss, because he pulled out before the match.

The 36-year-old from Spain competed only once in the 1 1/2 months between leaving the All England Club and arriving in New York while recovering from that injury. His play has not been up to his usual standards at the U.S. Open, which he has won four times.

Nadal tweaked his service motion, tossing the ball lower than he normally does so as not to put as much strain on his midsection while reaching with his racket. There were plenty of signs Monday that his serve is just not in tip-top shape: nine double-faults, a first-serve percentage hovering around 50%, five breaks by Tiafoe.

There were signs of trouble for Nadal earlier in the tournament. He lost the first set of his first-round match. Did the same in the second round, when he also accidentally cut the bridge of his nose and made himself dizzy when the edge of his racket frame bounced off the court and caught him in the face on a backhand follow-through.

In the fourth round Monday, the next-to-last break came for a 4-3 edge in the fourth set, when Nadal put a backhand into the net, and Tiafoe skipped backward toward the sideline for the ensuing changeover, his fist raised. Fifteen minutes later, Tiafoe broke again, and it was over.

When one last backhand by Nadal found the net, Tiafoe put his hands on his head. When he sat in his sideline chair, he buried his face in a towel.

“When I first came on the scene, a lot of people had limitations on what I would do. ... I wasn't ‘ready for it mentally.’ I wasn't ‘mature,’” Tiafoe said. But these days, he added, “I'm able to just do me and do it my way and enjoy the game I love.”

This represents the latest significant step forward for Tiafoe, whose only previous trip to a Grand Slam quarterfinal came at the 2019 Autralian Open — and ended with a loss to Nadal.

Tiafoe thanked a long list of folks who were in the stands, including his parents — they emigrated from Sierra Leone in West Africa and Dad worked as a maintenance man at a tennis facility near the U.S. capital — his girlfriend and Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal.

“To have them see what I did today means more than anything,” Tiafoe said. “Today's an unbelievable day and I'm going to soak this one in, for sure.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves to fans after his loss to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Rafael Nadal, of Spain, waves to fans after his loss to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, celebrates after winning a point against Rafael Nadal, of Spain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption Rafael Nadal, of Spain, wipes his forehead during his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Rafael Nadal, of Spain, wipes his forehead during his match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, in the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, pumps her fist after winning a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, pumps her fist after winning a point against Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, is congratulated by Jule Niemeier, of Germany, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, left, is congratulated by Jule Niemeier, of Germany, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Iga Swiatek, of Poland, celebrates after defeating Jule Niemeier, of Germany, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez

Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, is congratulated by Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Jessica Pegula, of the United States, left, is congratulated by Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, after her victory during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, eyes a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson Combined Shape Caption Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, eyes a return to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) Credit: Julia Nikhinson Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, celebrates after defeating Cameron Norrie, of Great Britain, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez) Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez Credit: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez