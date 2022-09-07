Tiafoe beats Rublev; 1st US man in US Open SF in 16 years

Tiafoe’s first career Grand Slam semifinal will come Friday against No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz or No. 11 Jannik Sinner.

Tiafoe played aggressive, offensive tennis and used 18 aces along with strong volleying to oust No. 9 Rublev, a Russian who dropped to 0-6 in major quarterfinals. Tiafoe won 31 of 41 points when he went to the net; Rublev only ventured forward 11 times.

In the women's quarterfinals Wednesday, No. 6 Aryna Sabalenka earned a second consecutive trip to the final four at Flushing Meadows with a 6-1, 7-6 (4) victory over Karolina Pliskova.

“I’m ready for it,” Sabalenka said. “I’m ready for another fight.”

Sabalenka's next opponent will be No. 1 Iga Swiatek or No. 8 Jessica Pegula, who were scheduled to play each other Wednesday night.

Pegula is the last player from the United States in the women's bracket.

Rain drops began falling just before the start of Tiafoe vs. Rublev, so they stood around waiting for the retractable roof to be shut. That resulted in both a cool, wind-free environment and a louder setting, with applause and yells from fans reverberating in what became an indoor arena — circumstances that favored Tiafoe.

The match featured dominant serving by both — the only break of serve came more than two hours in, when Tiafoe went ahead 4-3 in the third set, then stood mostly motionless on court, enjoying the reaction from the stadium — and the most vital moments were the two tiebreakers.

Tiafoe is now 6-0 in tiebreakers at this U.S. Open. He excelled at that stage against Rublev, playing to the spectators and enjoying the crescendos of cheers that mirrored the way he lifted his performance.

Rublev actually had the first chance to nose ahead, with a set point at 6-5 in the first, but Tiafoe erased it with a risky forehand to a corner that drew a netted reply.

Several minutes later, it was Tiafoe who took the set, sealing it with a 130 mph ace, then strutting to the changeover, nodding and motioning with his racket for more noise. The audience obliged, included Tiafoe’s pal, Washington Wizards All-Star guard Bradley Beal, from his front-row seat.

A similar scene played out in the second tiebreaker after a drop volley by Tiafoe forced a mistake by Rublev to make it 6-0.

When Tiafoe produced a backhand return winner to seal a two-set lead, he sprinted to the sideline, sat down near his messy collection of towels, shirts and socks spread out around the ground — call it “college dorm room chic” — and shook his fist amid the delirium of a standing ovation.

Tiafoe is definitely a showman. He demonstrated that against Nadal, then again against Rublev, who never tried to hide his anger at the way things were going.

Rublev would hit himself in the leg with his racket or punched his strings. Over and over, he gesticulated and yelled toward his guest box, where only four of the 15 seats were occupied, quite a contrast to Tiafoe’s packed section.

“I feel so at home on courts like this,” Tiafoe told the crowd. “You guys get behind me, I want to play my best.”

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, hugs Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, after Tiafoe defeated Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, right, hugs Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, after Tiafoe defeated Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning a tie breaker against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning a tie breaker against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after losing a point to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after losing a point to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, returns a shot to Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, watches play between Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, and Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal, left, watches play between Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, and Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, reacts after defeating Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Karolina Pliskova, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning a tie breaker against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer Combined Shape Caption Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, reacts after winning a tie breaker against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) Credit: Mary Altaffer Credit: Mary Altaffer

Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts during a quarterfinal match against Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, at the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig

Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after losing a point to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig Combined Shape Caption Andrey Rublev, of Russia, reacts after losing a point to Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Credit: Seth Wenig Credit: Seth Wenig