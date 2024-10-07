Nation & World News

Showdown between Dallas and Pittsburgh slated to start at 9:45 p.m. EDT following delay

The Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. EDT
A spectator stands under driving range during a weather delay prior to an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Sunday night showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys is scheduled to start at 9:45 p.m. EDT.

The original scheduled start time of 8:20 p.m. was delayed when a line of thunderstorms made their way through downtown Pittsburgh at around 8 p.m.

The Steelers were just about to be introduced when the delay was called.

With plenty of lightning around Acrisure Stadium, fans retreated to the concourse during the hour-long downpour.

A message is seen on a large screen during a weather delay prior to an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott works out prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields works out prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott works out prior to an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, left, talks to defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) prior to an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

