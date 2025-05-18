Thunder to host Nuggets in Game 7 of Western Conference semifinals

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.

The Thunder, who won a league-best 68 games in the regular season to claim the top seed, can validate that success with a victory. Oklahoma City lost to Dallas in the conference semifinals last year as the No. 1 seed and doesn't want a repeat.

The Thunder face a Denver squad that won the NBA title in 2023 and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round this year.