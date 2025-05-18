Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Thunder to host Nuggets in Game 7 of Western Conference semifinals

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder are set to host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, struggles to control the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defends in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, struggles to control the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defends in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
By CLIFF BRUNT – Associated Press
1 hour ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder will host Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday.

The Thunder, who won a league-best 68 games in the regular season to claim the top seed, can validate that success with a victory. Oklahoma City lost to Dallas in the conference semifinals last year as the No. 1 seed and doesn't want a repeat.

The Thunder face a Denver squad that won the NBA title in 2023 and beat the Los Angeles Clippers in seven games in the first round this year.

The winner advances to play Minnesota in the Western Conference finals, starting Tuesday.

Denver interim coach David Adelman said Aaron Gordon, a key player for Denver throughout the playoffs, will be a game-time decision with a left hamstring injury. ESPN reports that he is "highly improbable" to play. He is listed as questionable on the injury report. Gordon hit the dramatic winner in Game 1 and has averaged 14.5 points and 9.2 rebounds in the series.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

More Stories

Keep Reading

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon, left, looks to pass the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso defends in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, May 15, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

Gordon has strained hamstring and availability for Game 7 at OKC is in doubt, AP source says

A sick Jamal Murray scores 25 points, Nuggets beat Thunder 119-107 to force Game 7

Gilgeous-Alexander scores 31 as Thunder beat Nuggets 112-105 and take 3-2 lead in West semifinals

The Latest

Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Die, My Love' at the 78th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 17, 2025. (Photo by Lewis Joly/Invision/AP)

Credit: Lewis Joly/Invision/AP

Jennifer Lawrence stirs Oscar talk in Cannes for 'Die, My Love'

30m ago

Treasury secretary says Walmart's warnings on price increases are a 'worst-case scenario'

36m ago

Federal officials launch investigation into Mexican tall ship that struck Brooklyn Bridge

37m ago

Featured

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies. (Courtesy of Cox Communications)

Credit: special

Cox Communications and Charter to combine in major cable deal

Cox Communications plans to merge with Charter Communications in a deal that, if approved by regulators, will combine two of the nation’s largest cable companies.

Family: Georgia woman kept on life support to comply with abortion law

The 30-year-old nurse was declared brain-dead by physicians three months ago, mother told an Atlanta television station.

Construction starts on planetarium-sized sports and entertainment venue downtown

Cosm, an immersive venue that is slated to be the anchor of Centennial Yards, will potentially be ready by the World Cup.