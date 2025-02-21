Nation & World News
Nation & World News

3 shot and killed outside Louisville, Kentucky, motor vehicle office, police say

Police in Louisville say three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office
Detectives with the Louisville Metro Crime Scene unit examines a scene of a deadly shooting outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Detectives with the Louisville Metro Crime Scene unit examines a scene of a deadly shooting outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By DYLAN LOVAN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Three people were shot and killed outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the office around noon and found a man dead and two women wounded in the parking lot, according to a statement from the Louisville Metro Police Department. The two wounded were taken to the hospital, where they died.

Numerous police responded to the shooting at a state Driver Licensing Office on the southern outskirts of Louisville. Police evidence markers were set on the ground around an area about 20 feet from the entrance to the building Friday afternoon.

Police Maj. Donald Boeckman said the shooter left in a vehicle. Boeckman did not have a description of the vehicle and said investigators were still reviewing surveillance video.

“It’s absolutely a tragedy, and I’m surprised there wasn’t more people injured,” Boeckman said. He said police believe there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

Police did not know if the victims were connected, Boeckman said.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear posted a statement on social media calling the shooting “a senseless act of violence.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, which operates the license office, said in a news release that security at the office locked down the building quickly after the shooting.

“We are thankful that all our employees are safe and our hearts go out to the victims of the incident,” the release said. Employees were sent home, and the office was closed for the day.

Detectives with the Louisville Metro Crime Scene unit examines a scene of a deadly shooting outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Detectives with the Louisville Metro Crime Scene unit examines a scene of a deadly shooting outside a motor vehicle office in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Feb. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Mark Williams' agent says center 'should have been a given an opportunity' to play for Lakers

12m ago

Woman accused of drugging and robbing older men in a deadly romance scheme

13m ago

A comprehensive look at DOGE's firings and layoffs so far

15m ago

Featured

State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, introduces himself while attending an AAPI mental health event at Norcross High School on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

Credit: Ben Gray

This Republican says Georgia needs migrants in the workforce

A Republican-backed bill in the Georgia General Assembly would advocate for Georgia businesses seeking legal migrant workers.

In 1961, Malcolm X took an eye-opening trip to Atlanta

Malcolm X had been a public critic of King and rejected the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s direction on race relations.

What to know before the Atlanta United season opener Saturday

A fan’s guide to traffic, parking, safety and weather for the first Atlanta United match of the season with an expected sellout crowd at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.