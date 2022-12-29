Three players ejected as Pistons-Magic scuffle in first half

“He’s fine,” said Franz Wagner, Moritz’s younger brother. “I haven’t seen the video, but I know that’s the last thing he wanted to do.”

In 2004, a fight between the Pistons and Indiana Pacers became forever known as “The Malice at the Palace” after fans became involved in the wild melee.

Numerous Magic players could be facing suspension for leaving the bench area during an altercation. Franz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross and Admiral Schofield were the players out of the game as the Orlando bench emptied.

“I need an explanation about the decision because my understanding is you can’t leave the bench area and escalate a situation,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “That’s when really bad things can happen.”

Franz Wagner said the Magic players didn't feel they had a choice.

“We’re aware of the rule, but things like that usually happen on the court, not on one of the benches,” he said. “Your worry is that your teammate is down there amongst the whole other team.”

