Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle

Orlando's Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench.

Wagner and Hayes were chasing an errant Magic pass in the backcourt, with Wagner knowing Orlando would be called for a backcourt violation as soon as he touched it. As he slowed up to let it go out of bounds, Hayes tried to cut past him along the sideline.