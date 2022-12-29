ajc logo
Three players ejected after Pistons-Magic scuffle

By DAVE HOGG, Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of their game

DETROIT (AP) — Three players were ejected after a fight between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons late in the first half of Wednesday's game.

Orlando's Franz Wagner was ejected for a flagrant foul, while Detroit’s Killian Hayes and Hamadou Diallo were ejected for their actions during the ensuing scuffle in front of the Pistons bench.

Wagner and Hayes were chasing an errant Magic pass in the backcourt, with Wagner knowing Orlando would be called for a backcourt violation as soon as he touched it. As he slowed up to let it go out of bounds, Hayes tried to cut past him along the sideline.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench. starting a scuffle that involved every player on both teams.

Hayes got back up and appeared to strike Wagner in the back of the head.

Numerous Magic players could be facing suspension for leaving the bench area. Moritz Wagner, Cole Anthony, Wendell Carter Jr, Gary Harris, Mo Bamba, R.J. Hampton, Terrence Ross and Admiral Schofield were the players out of the game as the Orlando bench emptied.

The incident happened with 34 seconds left in the first half. The Pistons led 66-47 at the half.

