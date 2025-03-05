Breaking: Georgia man accused of intentionally setting 108-acre wildfire
Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Three Michigan brothers missing since 2010 are declared dead by a judge at mom's request

A judge has declared three Michigan brothers dead, more than 14 years after they disappeared at Thanksgiving
Probate court judge Catherine Sala oversees a hearing by Tayna Zuvers to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Probate court judge Catherine Sala oversees a hearing by Tayna Zuvers to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)
By ED WHITE – Associated Press
25 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — A judge declared three Michigan brothers dead Wednesday, more than 14 years after they disappeared at Thanksgiving in a small-town tragedy that remains unsolved despite an explicit belief by investigators that their father is responsible.

Lenawee County Judge Catherine Sala granted a request by Tanya Zuvers, the mother of Andrew, Alexander and Tanner Skelton, and set the date of death as Nov. 26, 2010.

“This is a case of terrible and longstanding impact on the community of Lenawee,” Sala said. “No condolences will ever be enough for such loss suffered.”

But at the same time, the judge rejected a request to also acknowledge that the boys' father, John Skelton, murdered the children.

“To make such a finding, the court would only be joining those voices offering such speculation and theory given the lack of information,” Sala said.

Skelton, 53, has not been charged with killing his sons. By November, he is expected to complete a 15-year prison sentence for his failure to return the boys to Zuvers, the only conviction so far.

Zuvers testified Monday that a formal declaration of death would give her closure and provide “respect” to the boys, who were 9, 7 and 5 in 2010. They disappeared while with their father at Thanksgiving in Morenci, a town along the Ohio border.

Skelton and Zuvers were having problems and living apart in Morenci. The boys were supposed to go back to their mom the next day. Instead, they were gone.

They have not been found, despite countless searches of woods and water in Michigan and Ohio and tips from across the country.

Police said Skelton fed them a long string of lies about the boys' whereabouts, sending investigators to an old schoolhouse in Kunkle, Ohio, and a dumpster in Holiday City, Ohio. Police said claims that the boys were handed to other people for their safety also turned out to be false.

Skelton declined to participate in the hearing to have the brothers declared dead.

“Anything I say isn’t going to make a difference,” he said by video conference from prison.

___

Follow Ed White at https://X.com/edwritez

This plaque honors the missing Skelton brothers in the municipal park on the banks of Bean Creek in Morenci, Mich., on Jan. 27, 2017. (Dale G. Young/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tayna Zuvers gives testimony at a hearing to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tanya Zuvers, the mother of three missing boys, leaves a courtroom on Monday, March 3, 2025, in Adrian, Mich. (Ed White/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tanya Zuvers looks away as her former husband John Skelton appears via video from Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility during a hearing by Zuvers to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Former Morenci police chief Larry weeks gives testimony during a hearing by Tayna Zuvers to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

This photo provided by Michigan Department of Corrections shows John Skelton. (Michigan Department of Corrections via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Volunteers and rescuers search for 9-year-old Andrew, 7-year-old Alexander and 5-year-old Tanner Skelton in Morenci, Mich. on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2010. (David Coates/Detroit News via AP, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Attorney Allexis Stang questions a witness during a hearing by Tayna Zuvers to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FBI special agent Corey Burras testifies during a hearing by Tayna Zuvers to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich.,March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michigan State Police criminal intelligence analyst Kelly Hodges gives testimony during a hearing by Tayna Zuvers to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich.,March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Tayna Zuvers listens to testimony during a hearing to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michigan State Police lieutenant Jeremy Brewer gives testimony during a hearing by Tayna Zuvers to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Michigan State Police lieutenant Jeremy Brewer gives testimony during a hearing by Tayna Zuvers to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

Tayna Zuvers gives testimony at a hearing to have her sons Andrew, Alexander, and Tanner Skelton be officially declared deceased, at Lenawee County probate court, in Adrian, Mich., March 3, 2025. (David Guralnick/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: AP

Michigan mom seeks 'respect' for her 3 missing boys, asks a judge to declare them dead

5 men now in custody, charged with killing of Paulding 11-year-old in 2024

Menendez family criticizes LA district attorney for opposing brothers' new trial

The Latest

President Donald Trump leaves the chamber after addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Credit: AP

The Latest: The world reacts to Trump's 'swift and unrelenting action' as president

8m ago

Trump administration signals that the tariffs against Canada and Mexico may soon have exemptions

15m ago

Divided Supreme Court rejects Trump administration's push to rebuke judge over foreign aid freeze

15m ago

Featured

A photo at Atlanta's City Hall on March 23, 2018. (AJC file)

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Atlanta inspector general’s office staff accuse city officials of retaliation, refer investigations to feds

Workers requested whistleblower protections in investigations involving high-ranking advisers in Mayor Andre Dickens' office, department heads and public safety leaders.

Failed battery plant site in Georgia sold for $50M. What’s next is unclear

Shortly after pulling the plug on one of Georgia’s largest clean energy projects, a battery startup sold the development site to new ownership.

MARTA train ridership fell in 2024 despite gains nationally

Only two cities saw ridership fall more compared to the prior year, according to an Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis of monthly ridership reports from the FTA.