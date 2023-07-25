Three found dead at campsite were members of Colorado Springs family who planned to live 'off grid'

The decomposed and partially mummified bodies of three people who were recently found at a remote western Colorado campsite were two adult sisters and one woman’s 14-year-old son
National & World News
By SAM METZ – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The decomposed and partially mummified bodies of three people who were recently found at a remote western Colorado campsite were two adult sisters and one woman's 14-year-old son, Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said.

The deceased are Christine Vance, 41; Rebecca Vance, 42, and Rebecca's son, all from Colorado Springs. Two were found in a tent down the road from a campsite in the Gunnison National Forest about nine miles (14.5 kilometers) from Ohio City, Colorado, Gunnison County Coroner Michael Barnes said in an interview Tuesday. Officials have not named the son because he is a minor.

Their bodies showed signs of malnourishment, with two in the tent and one outside. Though a cause of death has yet to be determined while authorities wait for toxicology reports to be processed, the group may have succumbed to starvation, freezing temperatures or carbon monoxide poisoning from trying to make fire to stay warm, Barnes said.

The three likely started camping in July 2022 and died sometime over the winter. Family members told Barnes that the group embarked on a trip last summer and planned to live “off the grid.”

After a hiker found a body outside the tent earlier this month, deputies began investigating the site to identify the bodies. At the campsite alongside the bodies were empty food cans, books and a restroom area, Barnes said. It appeared they had begun to build a "lean-to" type shelter but not finished by the time last year's harsh winter began, he said.

“I wonder if winter came on quickly and suddenly they were just in survival mode in the tent,” Barnes said. “They had a lot of literature with them about outdoor survival and foraging and stuff like that. But it looked like they supplied at a grocery store.”

Authorities did not find any vehicle or firearms at the campsite with the bodies.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Fulton DA: Keep Trump grand jury report under wraps — for now2h ago

Credit: City of Hiawassee

Here there be dragons? Mountaintop sculpture plan scorches Hiawassee
1h ago

Credit: Handout

UPDATE: Minister arrested in 1975 cold case lived quietly in Cobb for 18 years
1h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Racist threats to South Fulton mayor may be from out of state
1h ago

Credit: City of South Fulton

Racist threats to South Fulton mayor may be from out of state
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW DETAILS: What they’re saying about the new UPS-Teamsters labor deal
57m ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Ohio voters will decide on abortion access in November ballot
9m ago
Visa profits rise as global customers increasingly use credit and debit cards instead of...
11m ago
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers potentially dodging...
22m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why Braves traded for Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn, and are they done dealing?
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
Asian store in Duluth a social media-fueled sensation
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top