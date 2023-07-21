BreakingNews
WEATHER UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for DeKalb

Threat or not? Elon Musk gets new hearing on tweet about Tesla workers' stock amid UAW union effort

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By KEVIN McGILL – Associated Press
56 minutes ago
X
A federal appeals court will reconsider its March ruling that Tesla CEO Elon Musk unlawfully threatened employees with a loss of stock options in a 2018 Twitter post

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court Friday said it will reconsider its March ruling that Tesla CEO Elon Muskunlawfully threatened to take away employees' stock options in a 2018 Twitter post amid an organizing effort by the United Auto Workers union.

Three judges on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans upheld a National Labor Relations Board order to delete the tweet. The panel also upheld an order to rehire a fired Tesla employee, with back pay.

But Friday's brief order says a majority of the court's full-time judges have voted to hear the matter again — this time before the full court. The March ruling was vacated — snatching away, at least for now, a UAW legal victory.

The case arose amid UAW organizing efforts at a Tesla facility in Fremont, California, and years before Musk bought the platform in 2022.

On May 20, 2018, Musk tweeted: “Nothing stopping Tesla team at our car plant from voting union. Could do so tmrw if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing? Our safety record is 2X better than when plant was UAW & everybody already gets healthcare.”

The 5th Circuit panel ruled in March that “substantial evidence supports the NLRB’s conclusion that the tweet is as an implied threat to end stock options as retaliation for unionization.”

The panel also said there was evidence that the terminated employee “was fired for lying about protected union activity and not related to his job performance or Tesla’s legitimate business interests or workplace rules.”

The 5th Circuit currently has 16 full-time judges and one vacancy, pending Senate confirmation of a judge nominated by President Joe Biden.

In March, the judges that ruled on the panel were James Dennis, who was nominated to the court by former President Bill Clinton and now has part-time senior status; Leslie Southwick, nominated by former President George H.W. Bush; and Cory Wilson, nominated by former President Donald Trump.

A UAW spokesperson did not immediately respond Friday afternoon to an email query.

Tesla attorneys have argued that the March panel decision conflicted with Supreme Court and appellate court precedents regarding First Amendment free speech protections. And they said the employee in the case was properly fired for giving false information during an investigation of employee harassment.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Forsyth residents urged to conserve water after power restored to plant1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

NEW: Stamp ceremony gives community chance to reflect on John Lewis’ legacy
1h ago

Credit: AP

UPS and Teamsters to resume contract negotiations Tuesday
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

UPDATE: Storms pummel North Georgia, cause major damage, power outages
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Second new Vogtle reactor reaches key milestone. Here’s why it matters
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Justin Thomas headed to Minnesota to salvage Ryder Cup hopes
8m ago
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
10m ago
Texas A&M University president resigns after Black journalist’s hiring at campus unravels
12m ago
Featured

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

EXPLAINED: The controversy behind Jason Aldean’s song ‘Try That in a Small Town’
8h ago
Under his skin: Tony Bennett returned often to sing for Atlantans. Some notable concerts
7h ago
Public celebration to mark first day of sales for John Lewis stamp
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top