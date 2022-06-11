Thousands take to US streets demanding action on gun laws

Hundreds gathered at an amphitheater in Parkland, where Debra Hixon, whose husband, high school athletic director Chris Hixon, died in the shooting, said it is “all too easy” for young men to walk into stores and buy weapons.

“Going home to an empty bed and an empty seat at the table is a constant reminder that he is gone,” said Hixon, who now serves as a school board member. “We weren’t done making memories, sharing dreams and living life together. Gun violence ripped that away from my family.”

President Joe Biden, who was in California when the Washington rally began, said his message to the demonstrators was “keep marching,” adding that he is “mildly optimistic” about legislative negotiations to address gun violence. Biden recently delivered an impassioned address to the nation in which he called for several steps, including raising the age limit for buying assault-style weapons.

In the Brooklyn borough of New York City, Mayor Eric Adams, who campaigned on reining in violence in the nation's largest city, joined state Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing the National Rifle Association, in leading activists on a march toward the Brooklyn Bridge.

“Nothing happens in this country until young people stand up — not politicians,” James said.

Despite rain in the nation's capital, thousands arrived on the monument grounds well before the rally began, holding up signs, including one that said “Children aren't replaceable, senators are. Vote.” A middle school-age girl carried a sign that said, “I want to feel safe at school.”

Organizers hoped the second March for Our Lives rally would draw as many as 50,000 people to the Washington Monument. While that would be far less than the original 2018 march with more than 200,000 people, they focused this time on smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations.

The youth-led movement created after the Parkland shooting successfully pressured the Republican-dominated Florida state government to enact sweeping gun control changes. The group did not match that at the national level, but has persisted in advocating for gun restrictions since then, as well as participating in voter registration drives.

Survivors of mass shootings and other incidents of gun violence have lobbied legislators and testified on Capitol Hill this week. Among them was Miah Cerrillo, an 11-year-old girl who survived the shooting at Robb Elementary. She described for lawmakers how she covered herself with a dead classmate's blood to avoid being shot.

On Tuesday, actor Matthew McConaughey appeared at the White House to press for gun legislation and made highly personal remarks about the violence in his hometown of Uvalde.

The House has passed bills to raise the age limit to buy semi-automatic weapons and establish federal “red flag” laws. But such initiatives have traditionally stalled or been heavily watered down in the Senate. Democratic and Republican senators had hoped to reach agreement this week on a framework for addressing the issue and talked Friday, but they had not announced an accord.

___

Associated Press writers Jennifer Peltz in New York and Chris Megerian in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

Combined Shape Caption People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana Combined Shape Caption People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana

Combined Shape Caption Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue past the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Credit: Derek Gee Credit: Derek Gee Combined Shape Caption Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue past the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Credit: Derek Gee Credit: Derek Gee

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators calling for gun control march across the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) Credit: Jennifer Peltz Credit: Jennifer Peltz Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators calling for gun control march across the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) Credit: Jennifer Peltz Credit: Jennifer Peltz

Combined Shape Caption Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg speaks to the crowd during in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Combined Shape Caption Parkland survivor and activist David Hogg speaks to the crowd during in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined Shape Caption With the White House in the background, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Combined Shape Caption With the White House in the background, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined Shape Caption People arrive to attend the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Combined Shape Caption People arrive to attend the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control in front of the Washington Monument, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta

Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators calling for gun control march across the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) Credit: Jennifer Peltz Credit: Jennifer Peltz Combined Shape Caption Demonstrators calling for gun control march across the Brooklyn Bridge, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Jennifer Peltz) Credit: Jennifer Peltz Credit: Jennifer Peltz

Combined Shape Caption Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Credit: Derek Gee Credit: Derek Gee Combined Shape Caption Protesters march down Jefferson Avenue the site of the Tops massacre during a gun control rally, Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP) Credit: Derek Gee Credit: Derek Gee

Combined Shape Caption Stephanie Horowitz, 19, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School holds up a sign during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike Stocker Credit: Mike Stocker Combined Shape Caption Stephanie Horowitz, 19, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School holds up a sign during the March For Our Lives Parkland to Demand an End to Gun Violence rally at Pine Trails Park Amphitheater in Parkland, Fla., on Saturday, June 11, 2022. The rally and march coordinated with over 400 marches nationwide. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike Stocker Credit: Mike Stocker

Combined Shape Caption People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana Combined Shape Caption People participate in the second March for Our Lives rally in support of gun control Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Washington. The rally is a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Fla. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Credit: Jose Luis Magana Credit: Jose Luis Magana