BreakingNews
Woman in her 70s killed in hit-and-run in Gwinnett, police say
ajc logo
X

Thousands rally in Belgium to protest high energy prices

Protestors hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Combined ShapeCaption
Protestors hold banners and wave flags during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Thousands have gathered in Belgium to protest against skyrocketing electricity, natural gas and food prices

BRUSSELS (AP) — Thousands of people gathered on Wednesday in the Belgian capital Brussels for “a national day of action” to protest against skyrocketing electricity, natural gas and food prices and draw attention to the sharp hike in the cost of living.

Trade unions and city police said that around 10,000 took part. People from across the country gathered, marching behind banners reading “Life is much too expensive, we want solutions now,” and “Everything is going up except our wages,” or carrying placards marked “Freeze prices, not people.” City traffic and public transportation was disrupted.

A Belgian media poll this week showed that 64% of people questioned are concerned that they might not be able to afford their electricity and gas bills, which have more than doubled over the last year, while 80% of respondents said they are already trying to make energy and water savings.

“When we go grocery shopping, what’s in the cart costs now 20, 30 euros (dollars) more, or even more depending on the shop you go to. We are reaching a point where our wallets can’t keep up,” said Pascal Kraeso, a protester from Brussels.

Last month, Prime Minister Alexander de Croo warned that "the next five to 10 winters will be difficult" because of high electricity and natural gas prices fueled by Russia's war in Ukraine.

The European Union's 27 member countries have agreed to cut gas usage by 15% on average this winter, and aim in particular to reduce demand during peak hours. EU energy ministers are meeting next week to discuss the crisis.

Combined ShapeCaption
Protestors wave banners and hold balloons during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Balloon reads 'freeze the prices, not the people'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Protestors wave banners and hold balloons during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Balloon reads 'freeze the prices, not the people'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Protestors wave banners and hold balloons during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Balloon reads 'freeze the prices, not the people'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade union members wave flags and banners during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Trade union members wave flags and banners during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade union members wave flags and banners during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
A member of a trade union throws a roll of bathroom paper during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Banner reads 'life is far too expensive, we need a solution now'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

A member of a trade union throws a roll of bathroom paper during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Banner reads 'life is far too expensive, we need a solution now'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
A member of a trade union throws a roll of bathroom paper during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Banner reads 'life is far too expensive, we need a solution now'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
A trade union member waits for the start of a march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

A trade union member waits for the start of a march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
A trade union member waits for the start of a march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade unions wave balloons and set off smoke flares as they march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Balloon reads 'freeze the prices not the people'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Trade unions wave balloons and set off smoke flares as they march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Balloon reads 'freeze the prices not the people'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade unions wave balloons and set off smoke flares as they march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Balloon reads 'freeze the prices not the people'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade union members shout and wave banners at the start of a march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Sign at left reads 'who sows misery reaps anger'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Trade union members shout and wave banners at the start of a march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Sign at left reads 'who sows misery reaps anger'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade union members shout and wave banners at the start of a march during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. Sign at left reads 'who sows misery reaps anger'. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade union members hold rubber chickens and a banner that reads 'purchasing power plucked' during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Trade union members hold rubber chickens and a banner that reads 'purchasing power plucked' during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade union members hold rubber chickens and a banner that reads 'purchasing power plucked' during a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade unions wave balloons as they begin to gather for a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Trade unions wave balloons as they begin to gather for a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Combined ShapeCaption
Trade unions wave balloons as they begin to gather for a demonstration in the center of Brussels, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. Belgian trade unions protested on Wednesday against energy price increases and the loss of purchasing power. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys)

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Credit: Olivier Matthys

Editors' Picks
Charles Milne holding a photograph of his sister Leona Milne, who died without receiving CPR after she stopped breathing at her Marietta nursing home. Leona Milne had signed a do-not-resuscitate order, but a family lawsuit alleges that it was not done properly. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia senior care facilities fumble do-not-resuscitate orders3h ago
Tracie Revis, left, a citizen of the Muscogee Creek Nation, and Seth Clark, mayor pro-tem of Macon, stand at the approach to the Earth Lodge, where Native Americans held council meetings for 1,000 years until their forced removal in the 1820s, on Aug. 22, 2022, in Macon, Ga. Revis and Clark are co-directors of an initiative to bring 50 miles of the Ocmulgee River under federal protection as a national park. (AP Photo/Sharon Johnson)

Credit: Mike Stewart

The Muscogee get their say in national park plan for Georgia
3h ago
(File)

Fulton sheriff set to make multimillion asks at Wednesday meeting
20h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
Braves starter Spencer Strider reaches 200-strikeout mark in Sunday’s win 5-2 to the Phillies at Truist Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022, in Atlanta. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Spencer Strider has oblique soreness, Braves adjust rotation
16h ago
ajc.com

List: Highest-scoring teams in each classification through Week 5
3h ago
The Latest
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about a counterterrorism raid carried out by U.S. special forces that killed top Islamic State leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi in northwestern Syria, Feb. 3, 2022, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Biden and top national security officials have cited the recent strike killing al-Qaida head Ayman al-Zawahri as evidence that America maintains an “over-the-horizon” counterterrorism capacity in Afghanistan after the withdrawal. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter
5m ago
Ex-cop Lane gets 3 years in plea deal for aiding Floyd death
8m ago
Iran's president says he's serious about reviving nuke deal
11m ago
Featured
Atlanta Braves outfielders Robbie Grossman (from left), Michael Harris, and Ronald Acuna celebrate a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals during the ninth inning in a MLB baseball game on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Daily update: Race for NL East still tight as Braves clinch playoff spot
3h ago
‘Crazy dog-mom revolution’ includes obsessing over pet’s diet
Exclusive: AJC poll gives Republicans the edge in most races
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top