ajc logo
X

Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries

National & World News
By VESELIN TOSHKOV, Associated Press
2 hours ago
Thousands of Bulgarians have taken to the streets to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union’s poorest member

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Thousands of Bulgarians took to the streets on Friday to demand higher salaries to compensate for surging inflation that has hit the European Union's poorest member.

The demonstration was organized by the country’s two largest trade unions. Protesters gathered in front of the parliament building holding banners and chanting requests for decent pay as winter nears.

The unions handed to parliament a joint declaration which calls for a speedy adoption of next year’s budget to avoid the risk of freezing the minimum wage at its current level despite inflation, support for large groups of people that are exposed to energy poverty before the heating season, and protection of labor rights of workers.

Marina Yovcheva, an emergency medic, had joined the protests to demand an increase of her salary.

“We are protesting because our work is hard. I am a doctor in an emergency unit and want to be paid decently for what I am doing,” she said.

Bulgaria is governed by a caretaker Cabinet with limited powers because the country is emerging from its fourth general election in less than two years. It again produced a fragmented parliament where the so far fruitless efforts to cobble together a viable coalition are about to continue the political gridlock that has gripped the country.

Lyuboslav Kostov, the top economic expert of the independent labor unions, urged legislators to do their job and form a government which will submit a state budget for next year. He explained that the new budget must include an increase of minimum wages if the country wants to join the eurozone on Jan. 1, 2024.

The protest actions continued with a procession of more than 1,000 cars, which passed along the main boulevards in the capital, Sofia, causing major traffic jams.

Editors' Picks

Credit: FREYR Battery

BREAKING: Georgia lands $2.6B electric battery plant in Coweta2h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

OPINION: In Stacey Abrams’ shadow, the Democratic bench got walloped
4h ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

Jerry Lee Lewis’ teenage bride reflects on their stormy marriage
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: On a rainy night, the Falcons were a damp squib
1h ago

Credit: AP

Bradley’s Buzz: On a rainy night, the Falcons were a damp squib
1h ago

Credit: Nadiya Vlashchenko

Cobb Superior Court clerk to return $84K in passport fees to county
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Andy Cross

Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
17m ago
Biden: new spending boosts US resolve against climate change
18m ago
Thousands join nationalist march on Polish Independence Day
18m ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top