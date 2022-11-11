Thousands protest in Bulgaria for higher salaries

Bulgaria is governed by a caretaker Cabinet with limited powers because the country is emerging from its fourth general election in less than two years. It again produced a fragmented parliament where the so far fruitless efforts to cobble together a viable coalition are about to continue the political gridlock that has gripped the country.

Lyuboslav Kostov, the top economic expert of the independent labor unions, urged legislators to do their job and form a government which will submit a state budget for next year. He explained that the new budget must include an increase of minimum wages if the country wants to join the eurozone on Jan. 1, 2024.

The protest actions continued with a procession of more than 1,000 cars, which passed along the main boulevards in the capital, Sofia, causing major traffic jams.