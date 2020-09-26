Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in central London

Dan Astin-Gregory, a leadership trainer, acknowledged the deaths and suffering caused by the pandemic, but said the response to COVID-19 has been out of proportion to the threat caused by the disease.

"We are tired of the fear mongering and the misrepresentation of the facts," he told the crowd. “We are tired of the restrictions to our freedoms.''

The government earlier this week ordered a 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants nationwide, along with tougher facemask requirements and increased fines for non-compliance. It has also banned most social gatherings of more than six people, but there is an exemption for protests as long as organizers submit a risk assessment and comply with social distancing.

The demonstration comes a week after a similar event during which thousands of people crowded into the iconic square. Police say several officers were hurt during that event when a “small minority’’ of protesters became violent.

Britain has Europe’s worst death toll from the pandemic, with nearly 42,000 confirmed deaths tied to COVID-19. New infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all risen sharply in recent weeks.

In addition to the nationwide COVID-19 rules, several jurisdictions have imposed tighter restrictions to control local spikes in the disease. By Monday, one-quarter of the U.K.'s 65 million people will be living under these heightened restrictions.

London, home to almost 9 million people, on Friday was added to the British government’s COVID-19 watchlist as an “area of concern.” That means the U.K. capital could face new restrictions as well, if infections continue to rise in the city.

People take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

People take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

People take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

People take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

People take part in a 'We Do Not Consent' rally at Trafalgar Square, organised by Stop New Normal, to protest against coronavirus restrictions, in London, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (Stefan Rousseau/PA via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau