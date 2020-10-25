Thousands protest as Belarus leader faces demands deadline

According to human rights advocates, some 15,000 people have been detained in Belarus since the election, and over 100 of them were declared political prisoners. But the protests continued despite the crackdown and police threatening to open fire on the demonstrators.

Tsikhanouskaya, who is currently in exile in Lithuania after leaving the country in fear for her safety, threatened to call a nationwide strike for Monday unless Lukashenko announced his resignation, released political prisoners and stopped the crackdown on protesters before then.

“The People's Ultimatum,” as Tsikhanouskaya dubbed her demands, was the theme of Sunday's rally. In a statement from Vilnius, Tsikhanouskaya expressed support for the protesters in Belarus and said the deadline for authorities expires at 11:59 p.m. (2059 GMT) on Sunday.

“If the demands are not met, Belarusians will start the national strike,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

Tsikhanouskaya's calls for a strike fueled the protest and turned up the pressure on Lukashenko, commentators said.

“The sharp increase of the number of protesters was big news for Lukashenko, who has ramped up repressions in recent months, threatened and intimidated in an attempt to quell the wave of the protests,” Ales Bialiatski, director of the Viasna human rights center, said.

Political analyst Alexander Klaskousky echoed his sentiment, calling Tsikhanouskaya's ultimatum an attempt to rally “every one of those who didn't vote for Lukashenko, which comprise the majority of the country.”

“Even if the threat of a strike does not work, it will make the authorities very nervous, because the opposition is clearly trying to take steps towards dual power in the country," Klaskousky said.

A woman draped in an old Belarusian national flag gestures during an opposition rally to protest the official presidential election results in Minsk, Belarus, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. The demonstrations were triggered by official results giving President Alexander Lukashenko 80% of the vote in the Aug. 9 election that the opposition insists was rigged. Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist since 1994, has accused the United States and its allies of fomenting unrest in the ex-Soviet country. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

