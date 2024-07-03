Nation & World News

Thousands pay their respects to renowned Albanian writer Ismail Kadare at his state funeral

Thousands of people have paid their last respects to Ismail Kadare in a state funeral in Tirana Wednesday, with a minute’s silence held nationwide in memory of the renowned Albanian novelist and poet who died earlier this week
FILE - Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare arrives at the Elysee Palace to receive the France's Legion d'Honneur medal by French President Francois Hollande, in Paris, on May 30, 2016. Renowned Albanian novelist Kadare has died after being rushed to a hospital in the Albanian capital, his publishing editor said on Monday. He was 88. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Albanian novelist Ismail Kadare arrives at the Elysee Palace to receive the France's Legion d'Honneur medal by French President Francois Hollande, in Paris, on May 30, 2016. Renowned Albanian novelist Kadare has died after being rushed to a hospital in the Albanian capital, his publishing editor said on Monday. He was 88. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
1 hour ago

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Thousands of people paid their last respects to Ismail Kadare in a state funeral held in Tirana Wednesday, with a minute's silence held nationwide in memory of the renowned Albanian novelist and poet who died earlier this week.

Kadare's coffin, surrounded by National Guard officers, lay in state in the entrance hall of the Opera and Ballet Theater in the capital's central Skanderbeg Square as his poems were recited in the background.

“He came, wrote and left,” Prime Minister Edi Rama said during the ceremony, adding that Kadare had put Albanian literature “into the pantheon of world letters.”

As his coffin left the hall, the crowd outside in Skanderbeg Square clapped and threw flowers.

Two days of mourning have been declared in Albania, where flags flew at half-staff across the country. Neighboring Kosovo, with a predominantly ethnic Albanian population, also declared Wednesday a day of mourning. Officials from Kosovo and neighboring North Macedonia, which has a sizable ethnic Albanian minority, attended the funeral ceremony.

“Ismail Kadare will always be remembered as a promoter of national pride, like no one else,” said Kosovo President Bajram Begaj.

Kadare was buried in a private service attended by his family members following the funeral ceremony.

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: alleged scammer takes money, leaves Atlanta home unlivable

Credit: Henri Hollis

Child dead, left in car for ‘extended period of time’ in Cobb

Credit: John Spink

Supreme Court’s anti-camping ruling raises issues for homeless Georgians

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

HAPPENING TODAY
Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase raiders to receive Medal of Honor

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

HAPPENING TODAY
Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase raiders to receive Medal of Honor

Credit: NYT

Lost in the presidential race? These are the issues that matter to voters
The Latest

Credit: AP

Settlement tracking group says Israel has made largest West Bank land seizure in 3...
4m ago
US filings for jobless claims inch up modestly, but continuing claims rise for ninth...
7m ago
The best concerts of 2024 so far: AP’s picks include Olivia Rodrigo, Bad Bunny, George...
11m ago
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular