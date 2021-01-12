Thousands party in streets after Alabama win, despite virus

The postgame scene was exactly what officials feared as they urged people to watch at home and celebrate privately.

“Cheer, celebrate, and enjoy the success of our team, but please do so responsibly and safely. Roll Tide!” Police Chief Brent Blankley said in a statement beforehand. Police cars and officers are visible at the fringes of the throng in some images.

People lined up to get into the bars an hour before kickoff despite the warnings, The Tuscaloosa News reported. "All bars are open and we're ready to roll over Ohio State," said a tweet by Gallettes, a popular student bar, long before the game began.

Despite the threat of COVID-19, the celebration eclipsed the size of previous ones during coach Nick Saban's string of titles at Alabama.

Alabama fans celebrate in the street in Tuscaloosa, Ala., Monday night, Jan. 11, 2021, after Alabama defeated Ohio State 52-24 in the NCAA college football national championship game in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Benjamin Flanagan/Alabama Media Group via AP) Credit: Benjamin Flanagan Credit: Benjamin Flanagan

