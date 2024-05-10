Nation & World News

Thousands of protesters in Armenia demand the prime minister's resignation over Azerbaijan dispute

Thousands of protesters angered by the government’s decision to hand over control of some border villages to Azerbaijan have demonstrated in the center of the Armenian capital for a second day to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
FILE - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Thousands of protesters gathered Thursday, May 9, 2024, in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his government's decision to hand over control of border villages to Armenia's long-time rival Azerbaijan. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan attends a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council of the Eurasian Economic Union at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on Wednesday, May 8, 2024. Thousands of protesters gathered Thursday, May 9, 2024, in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan over his government's decision to hand over control of border villages to Armenia's long-time rival Azerbaijan. (Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool Photo via AP, File)
34 minutes ago

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Thousands of protesters in Armenia angered by the government's decision to hand over control of some border villages to Azerbaijan demonstrated on Friday in the center of the Armenian capital for a second day to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

The rally in Yerevan ended in the evening without incident, but the high-ranking Armenian Apostolic Church cleric who is leading the protests vowed that they would continue.

Armenia said in April that it would cede control of some border areas to Azerbaijan. That decision followed the lightning military campaign in September in which Azerbaijan's military forced ethnic Armenian separatist authorities in the Karabakh region to capitulate.

After Azerbaijan took full control of Karabakh, about 120,000 people fled the region, almost all of its ethnic Armenian population.

Ethnic Armenian fighters backed by Armenian forces had taken control of Karabakh in 1994 at the end of a six-year war. Azerbaijan regained some of the territory in fighting in 2020 that ended in an armistice that brought a Russian peacekeeper force into the region.

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, the protests' leader, has called on them to “engage in peaceful acts of disobedience.”

Pashinyan has said Armenia needs to quickly define the border with Azerbaijan to avoid a new round of hostilities. Many residents of Armenia's border regions have resisted the demarcation effort, seeing it as Azerbaijan's encroachment on areas they consider their own.

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, left, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, center, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan pose for a photo prior to their talks in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, left, Kazakhstan Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, center, and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan pose for a photo prior to their talks in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Friday, May 10, 2024. (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: NYT

OPINION
MURPHY: Georgia deserves better from Marjorie Taylor Greene, Mike Collins

Credit: Habersham Sheriff's Office

INVESTIGATIONS
Two high-ranking Georgia prison employees accused in sex cases
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Defibrillator, Narcan used in attempts to revive Dunwoody High student

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

From best man to hitman: ‘Dateline’ on Atlanta DJ who had wife killed

‘My heart is broken’: Mom of 3 kids killed in Gwinnett asks for burial help
The Latest
Bodies of 2 backcountry skiers buried by Utah avalanche recovered from mountain, names...
3m ago
Commanders' Daniels and Giants' Nabers call off their $10K bet between ex-LSU teammates
5m ago
Storms slam parts of Florida, Mississippi and elsewhere as cleanup from earlier tornadoes...
8m ago
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Braves fans will be available to watch Mets series on Comcast this weekend
58m ago
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
A Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia