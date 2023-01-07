Thousands of Israelis protest new government's policies

Critics accused the government of declaring war on the legal system, saying the plan will upend Israel’s system of checks and balances and undermine its democratic institutions by giving absolute power to the new governing coalition.

"We are really afraid that our country is going to lose the democracy and we are going to a dictatorship just for reasons of one person which wants to get rid of his law trial," said Danny Simon, 77, a protester from Yavne, south of Tel Aviv. He was referring to Netanyahu, who was indicted on corruption charges in 2021, allegations that he has denied.

Protesters also called for peace and co-existence between Jews and Arab residents of the country.

“We can see right now many laws being advocated for against LGBTQ, against Palestinians, against larger minorities in Israel,” said Rula Daood of “Standing Together,” a grassroots movement of Arabs and Jews. “We are here to say loud and clear that all of us, Arabs and Jews and different various communities inside of Israel, demand peace, equality and justice.”

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov Credit: Tsafrir Abayov