Thousands of Israelis protest in Jerusalem, despite lockdown

Many of the demonstrators hoisted Israeli flags. One large banner accused Netanyahu of “White House laundromat," a reference to a Washington Post report last week that the Israeli leader brings bags of dirty laundry with him to be cleaned when he visits the White House. Others said “disgrace,” “ashamed,” and “Thou Shalt Not Steal,” quoting the Ten Commandments before Sunday evening's start of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement.

It remains unclear whether parliament will approve the ban on demonstrations. Netanyahu's rival and governing partner, Benny Gantz, has rejected the call for a state of emergency. The two men formed an emergency government last May with the stated goal of combating the virus outbreak. But their partnership has been hobbled by repeated infighting.

Late Saturday, Netanyahu released a video defending the new lockdown, acknowledging that mistakes “absolutely” were made in recent months, but saying there was no choice but to impose the restrictions. He made no mention of the protests, but urged people to stay out of synagogues and only pray outdoors on Yom Kippur.

Israel’s ultra-Orthodox leaders — key political allies of Netanyahu — have objected to restrictions on public prayers, accusing the mostly secular authorities of discriminating against them while allowing the street protests to continue. The ultra-Orthodox sector has been hit especially hard by the virus.

Israel has reported more than 226,000 cases since the pandemic began, including 1,417 deaths. It currently has more than 61,000 active cases, including 700 patients in serious condition.

A highway is empty from cars following new restrictions in the three-week nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

A man rides a bicycle next to a billboard calling people to wear masks, on empty road following new restrictions in the three-week nationwide lockdown, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty