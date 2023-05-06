X

Thousands of Israelis protest government legal change plans

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
17 minutes ago
Tens of thousands of Israelis are demonstrating against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, demanding the changes to be scrapped rather than delayed

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Tens of thousands of Israelis gathered Saturday for a demonstration against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, demanding the changes to be scrapped rather than delayed.

The protests have been held on a weekly basis for most of the year and they continued despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announcing in March that he was postponing the proposals to reach a compromise agreement.

Organizers of the protests, now in their 18th week, say they want to ramp up the pressure on Netanyahu’s government and lawmakers after the parliament resumed its work this week following a month-long recess.

In Tel Aviv, Israel's commercial hub and epicenter of the protests, protestors held a large banner addressing Netanyahu that read, “You will never be a dictator!”

The plan would give Netanyahu, who is on trial on corruption charges, and his partners in Israel’s most hardline coalition in its history the final say in appointing judges. It would also give parliament, which is controlled by Netanyahu’s allies, authority to overturn Supreme Court decisions and limit the court’s ability to review laws.

The plan plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises, ripping open longstanding societal rifts and creating new ones. While the freeze in the legislation eased tensions somewhat, Netanyahu’s allies are pushing him to move ahead on the overhaul. The talks underway, meant to forge a path out of the crisis, do not appear to have produced any results.

Broad swath of Israeli society, including business leaders and the booming tech sector have criticized the proposed changes. Military reservists threatened not to show up for duty if the plan was approved. Tens of thousands of people, largely secular, middle-class Israelis, have regularly joined mass protests against the plan.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

DEEPER FINDINGS: Midtown shooting highlights risks of violence in everyday lives6h ago

Credit: Ryan Fleisher

HAPPENING NOW: Fans converge near downtown Atlanta for Day 2 of Shaky Knees
6m ago

Credit: AP

King Charles III crowned with regal pomp, cheers and shrugs
42m ago

Credit: TNS

Grief and loss of sense of safety will follow the Midtown shooting
6h ago

Credit: TNS

Grief and loss of sense of safety will follow the Midtown shooting
6h ago

Kemp signs electric-vehicle, truck weight bills
7h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Kentucky Derby runs into more obstacles ahead of big race
4m ago
Prince Harry an odd man out at father's coronation spectacle
6m ago
Chris Strachwitz, founded Arhoolie label, dies age 91
8m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

The time then-Prince Charles attended a UGA football game - with James Brown
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
‘Beauty from ashes’: Chamblee family looks to rebuild after losing son in fire
18h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top