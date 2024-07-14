Nation & World News

Thousands of Islamists rally near the Pakistani capital to denounce Israeli strikes in Gaza

Thousands of supporters of a Pakistani radical political party have rallied near Islamabad, denouncing Israeli strikes in Gaza and urging the government to send more aid to the Palestinians
Thousands of supporters of the religious party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) take part in a rally in solidarity with Palestinian people in Gaza, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

18 hours ago

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of supporters of a Pakistani radical political party rallied near the capital, Islamabad, on Saturday, denouncing Israeli strikes in Gaza and urging the government to send more aid to the Palestinians.

The protesters also demanded that Pakistan declare Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “a terrorist.” There was no immediate response from the government following the rally in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Pakistan has no diplomatic relations with Israel. Pakistan has been calling for a cease-fire in the nine-month Israel-Hamas war, and in recent months has sent relief items for the Palestinians in Gaza.

Saad Rizvi, head of the Islamist Tehreek-e-Labiak Pakistan party, which led the rally, said the sit-in at the protest would continue as long as its demands are not accepted by the government.

Hundreds of police were deployed near the rally, which took place as militant attacks have surged in Pakistan.

