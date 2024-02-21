Thousands of farmers advance on Madrid for major tractor protest over EU policies

MADRID (AP) — Hundreds of farmers began driving their tractors toward central Madrid on Wednesday as part of ongoing protests against European Union and local farming policies and to demand measures to alleviate production cost hikes.

The protest, the biggest to take place in the Spanish capital after more than two weeks of daily protests across the country, will include a rally outside the Agriculture Ministry headquarters.

The Union of Unions organizing group said they were bringing 500 tractors and many more farmers on buses. Many of the tractors will have to stay outside of the city because of government restrictions.