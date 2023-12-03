Thousands of climate change activists hold boisterous protest march in Brussels with serious message

BRUSSELS, Belgium (AP) — Thousands of people marched through the center of Brussels on Sunday in a boisterous rally highlighting the dangers of climate change, as the COP28 climate summit draws to an end in Dubai.

“We must save our planet. It’s the only one where there’s beer,” read one sign at the head of the parade, led by a brass band.

But the message of the Great Climate March was serious: Act now to stop the world from destroying itself.