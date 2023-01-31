X
Dark Mode Toggle

Thousands of care sector workers protest in Brussels

National & World News
53 minutes ago
More than 10,000 people have protested through central Brussels to demand better working conditions and more pay in the care sector which have been especially hard-hit during the COVID-19 crisis

BRUSSELS (AP) — More than 10,000 people protested through central Brussels on Tuesday to demand better working conditions and more pay in the care sector which have been especially hard-hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trade union activists and workers are demanding that more people be hired in hospitals and care homes for older people, and that pay scales would be increased considerably to make the sector more attractive for young professionals.

The government has acknowledged the problems, but has yet to come up with any convincing plan to turn the crisis in the sector around.

“We cannot wait until after the 2024 elections. Valuable years are going to waste,” said Mark Selleslach of the ACV Puls trade union.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Photo courtesy Bailey Stockton

Prince Avenue WR Bailey Stockton commits to Georgia Tech4h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Bradley’s Buzz: Stetson Bennett should have a chat with himself
19h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
14h ago

Credit: Contributed by Amy Sinclair

Doc Chey’s owner leaving Emory Village after 25 years
14h ago

Credit: Contributed by Amy Sinclair

Doc Chey’s owner leaving Emory Village after 25 years
14h ago

Credit: Cairo police

South Georgia police officer becomes state’s first to die in the line of duty in 2023
13h ago
The Latest

Credit: Peter Dejong

Azerbaijan to UN court: Armenia must stop sowing land mines
8m ago
Talk of fighter jets for Kyiv puts strains on Western unity
11m ago
Brother vs brother: Kelces prepare for Super Bowl showdown
15m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

It’s official: Chip Caray leaves Braves for Cardinals
14h ago
Jeremy ‘Otis’ Maher of 94.9/The Bull takes over as Braves’ in-stadium host from Mark...
Decisions Are Imminent’ - Trump Grand Jury, Breakdown podcast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top