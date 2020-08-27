Thousands may return home as gains made on California fires

Firefighters and utility workers were clearing areas for returning residents after crews increased containment lines — the creation of fire breaks to prevent wildfires from spreading more — of the massive cluster of fires north of San Francisco to about 33%.

However, the fire also jumped a highway and threatened homes in neighboring Yolo County near the community of Rumsey, prompting new evacuations Wednesday.

That fire, the site of five of the deaths, still threatened 30,500 homes and other buildings after destroying more than 1,000.

Two of the dead were identified as Douglas Mai, 82, and Leon Bone, 64, both of Vacaville. They died on Aug. 19.

Bone was nearly blind, couldn’t drive and didn’t have a phone, family members told KNTV-TV.

“He was probably taken by complete surprise,” said his cousin, Daniel Bone.

Bone had lived on the property his entire life and refused to move when his parents died, his cousin said.

“He was happy there and that’s the only place he wanted to be,” he said.

To the south, the fire in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties was 35% contained.

The massive fires — coming months earlier in the season than expected — have already burned more than 2,000 square miles (5,200 square kilometers) and pushed firefighters to the breaking point, prompting some residents to form crews and fight them on their own.

___

Associated Press writers John Antczak in Los Angeles also contributed to this report.

A California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection firefighter monitors a backburn near Felton, Calif., Wednesday Aug. 26, 2020, as a CZU Lightning Complex fire continues to burn. (Shmuel Thaler/The Santa Cruz Sentinel via AP) Credit: Shmuel Thler Credit: Shmuel Thler

Charles Christianson, a 67-year-old retired school teacher goes through remains at his destroyed home after damage from a wildfire in Guerneville, Calif. on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Aron Ranen) Credit: Aron Ranen Credit: Aron Ranen