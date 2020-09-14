Thousands march in Mauritius to protest disastrous oil spill

New details indicate the Japanese ship that struck a coral reef in late July and leaked some 1,000 tons of fuel oil near protected coastal areas had strayed miles off course because the captain wanted to move closer to shore so crew members could get a mobile phone signal to call their families.

“The change of course could be related to the birthday celebration of one of the crew members,” said a report this week by the maritime authority of Panama, where the MV Wakashio is registered. It said preliminary investigations also suggested that a navigation system and a nautical chart were mishandled.