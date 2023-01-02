ajc logo
X

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI body lying in state at Vatican

National & World News
Updated 11 minutes ago
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI’s body is lying in state as thousands of people lined up across St. Peter’s Square hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 's body is lying in state as thousands of people lined up hours before dawn on Monday to pay their respects.

The doors of St. Peter’s Basilica opened for viewing by the public at just past 9 a.m. (0800 GMT; 3 a.m. EST) when the first faithful entered.

Public viewing lasts for 10 hours on Monday in St. Peter’s Basilica. Twelve hours of viewing are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday before Thursday morning’s funeral, which will be led by Pope Francis, at St. Peter’s Square.

The frail, 95-year-old Benedict died Saturday morning in the Vatican monastery where he had lived since his retirement in 2013, when he became the first pontiff to resign in 600 years.

Security officials expected at least 25,000 people to pass by the body on the first day of viewing.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Pope Benedict XVI: https://apnews.com/hub/pope-benedict-xvi

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Credit: Andrew Medichini

Editors' Picks

Credit: Bob Andres

Newly elected Georgia House member facing drug charges withdraws from office23h ago

New year means new laws on Georgia’s books
20h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons used Isaiah Oliver in new role at safety Sunday against the Cardinals
8h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Springlike temperatures moving in ahead of storms
11h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Springlike temperatures moving in ahead of storms
11h ago

Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Benedict’s 2013 resignation shook a routine Vatican ceremony
23h ago
The Latest

Credit: Uncredited

Helicopters collide over Australian beach, 4 passengers dead
20m ago
Floods in Philippines leave 51 dead, over a dozen missing
40m ago
Ukraine reports more Russian drone attacks
50m ago
Featured

Credit: AJC

Where to find AJC pages and collectibles from the UGA game
22h ago
Revisit: Live Updates from the Peach Bowl
Today's college bowl games
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top