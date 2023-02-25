X
Dark Mode Toggle

Thousands join Berlin rally calling for Ukraine peace talks

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
37 minutes ago
Thousands of people have protested in Berlin to condemn Germany’s supply of arms to Ukraine and call for peace talks to end the war

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of people protested in Berlin on Saturday to condemn Germany's supply of arms to Ukraine and call for peace talks to end the war.

The organizers were criticized before the protest for downplaying Ukraine’s right to defend its territory from Russian aggression and failing to distance themselves from political extremists on the far right and far left, where pro-Russia views are common.

One of the organizers, opposition lawmaker Sahra Wagenknecht of the ex-communist Left party, said during the rally that there was no place for neo-Nazis, but that anyone who wanted peace “with an honest heart” was welcome.

While most placards at the protest reflected traditional left-wing positions, some participants bore banners with the slogan “Americans go home” and the logo of a far-right magazine. Some waved Russian flags.

Wagenknecht accused the German government of seeking to “ruin Russia," and said that Moscow should be made an “offer” in order to resume peace talks.

Another of the organizers, prominent feminist author Alice Schwarzer, said it was time to look beyond left and right. Protesters jeered whenever she and Wagenknecht mentioned the name of German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who has strongly backed the delivery of arms to Ukraine.

Police said that about 13,000 people took part in the rally at Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, while organizers claimed that 50,000 people participated.

One of them was Konstantin Schneider, an academic from Berlin, who said he understood that countries in Eastern Europe were afraid of Russia.

“Of course (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is an idiot to attack Ukraine," he said. “But we still need to find new solutions (to the war) instead of sweepingly saying there's nothing to negotiate.”

There were several small counterdemonstrations. On Friday, about 10,000 people staged a protest at the same site in support of Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a recent television interview that he doesn't see a prospect for peace talks at present.

"We need to understand that the Russian president currently accepts only one form of negotiations, which is that (Ukraine) capitulates unconditionally and he achieves all of his aims,” Scholz told public broadcaster ZDF.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Norcross church hopes to bring the Asbury spirit to Georgia on Sunday3h ago

Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal
22h ago

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies
21h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Plains mayor and Jimmy Carter have talked plenty - but avoid politics
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jill Biden talks safe sex, condoms with Kenya's young adults
9m ago
Blizzards forecast in California mountains in multiday storm
23m ago
Bulgaria bans neo-Nazi event after public outcry
25m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Deja News: ‘Cocaine Bear’ based on 1985 North Georgia discovery
5h ago
Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
21h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top