Thousands in Ukraine attend funeral of former lawmaker and critic of Russia who was killed in Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Several thousand mourners attended the funeral Monday in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv for a former lawmaker best known for her campaign to promote the Ukrainian language who was fatally shot in the street by an unknown assailant.

Iryna Farion, 60, was shot on Friday and later died from her wounds in a hospital. A search is underway for her attacker, who fled the scene. Ukrainian officials said the attack is being investigated as an assassination.

Her daughter Sofia Semchyshyn commented about her killing. “Killed, they killed her near her house during the day, on a sunny day."